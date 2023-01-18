© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Silverberg Business' by Robert Freeman Wexler

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 18, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST
Cover of 'The Silverberg Business' by Robert Freeman Wexler

What do you get when you mash up a fantasy novel with a detective yarn? Well, in the hands of Robert Freeman Wexler you'll end up with The Silverberg Business.

Robert Freeman Wexler returned to the program to talk about his bizarre new novel "The Silverberg Business." Robert writes fantasy novels and his stuff can get fairly bizarre. This story is really weird. It is also the most normal book he's written so far. There's a bald eagle with just one wing but he can fly! There's a cantina inhabited by poker players with skulls for heads. There's a strange aerial conveyance piloted by a depressed German who is caught in a perpetual loop of servitude to the Skullheads. And there's our elusive Silverberg. What ever became of that guy? If he had had more skills perhaps there would be one less skull in this story.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
