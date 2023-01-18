Book Nook: 'The Silverberg Business' by Robert Freeman Wexler

Robert Freeman Wexler returned to the program to talk about his bizarre new novel "The Silverberg Business." Robert writes fantasy novels and his stuff can get fairly bizarre. This story is really weird. It is also the most normal book he's written so far. There's a bald eagle with just one wing but he can fly! There's a cantina inhabited by poker players with skulls for heads. There's a strange aerial conveyance piloted by a depressed German who is caught in a perpetual loop of servitude to the Skullheads. And there's our elusive Silverberg. What ever became of that guy? If he had had more skills perhaps there would be one less skull in this story.

