Book Nook: 'Bright Unbearable Reality' by Anna Badkhen

In her new essay collection "Bright Unbearable Reality" Anna Badkhen looks at how we are all connected, all eight million of us who are currently living here on the planet, and how our connections and willful disconnections impact every single one of us. As climate change adversely impacts the global south millions of migrants are on the move searching for better places to live. Nations in more temperate climates are the ones who have derived enormous wealth from resource extraction-they are also the people who have generated the excess carbon creation driving climate change. Despite those facts they appear determined to try to close down borders to prevent migrants from moving into their regions.

The global pandemic gave us an opportunity to become more connected. Are we squandering this chance to come together?

Anna Badkhen isn't some pundit sitting in an ivory tower making pronouncements. She has spent a lot of time in the global south with people who are being the most impacted by our rapidly changing climate. She knows of what she speaks. And she writes brilliantly. This collection is a must read.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.