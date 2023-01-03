Book Nook: 'Bad Actors' by Mick Herron

About six months ago I heard a rumor that the English spy novelist Charles Cumming would be in New York for an event in December. I really wanted to do another interview with him. His Box 88 series is one of my favorites. I kept in touch with his publisher, The Mysterious Press. In November, I noticed that they were promoting his book signing at the Mysterious Bookshop and that another English author would be on the same bill with him: Mick Herron.

Mick Herron's Slough House espionage novels are currently the hottest thing going in the genre. I could not believe this good fortune. I contacted Mick's publisher and somehow managed to arrange an interview. We talked on the phone and I was pleased to discover that Mick is much more than one of my favorite writers, he's also a super nice guy!

And my second interview with Charles Cumming? It never happened. We could not make that one work. I'm hoping we can connect again, soon, though.

