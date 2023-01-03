© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Bad Actors' by Mick Herron

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST
Cover of "Bad Actors" by Mick Herron

Mick Herron has to be the leading espionage novelist on the planet and he actually visited the Book Nook!

About six months ago I heard a rumor that the English spy novelist Charles Cumming would be in New York for an event in December. I really wanted to do another interview with him. His Box 88 series is one of my favorites. I kept in touch with his publisher, The Mysterious Press. In November, I noticed that they were promoting his book signing at the Mysterious Bookshop and that another English author would be on the same bill with him: Mick Herron.

Mick Herron's Slough House espionage novels are currently the hottest thing going in the genre. I could not believe this good fortune. I contacted Mick's publisher and somehow managed to arrange an interview. We talked on the phone and I was pleased to discover that Mick is much more than one of my favorite writers, he's also a super nice guy!

And my second interview with Charles Cumming? It never happened. We could not make that one work. I'm hoping we can connect again, soon, though.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
