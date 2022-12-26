'The Grandest Stage-a History of the World Series' by Tyler Kepner

Tyler Kepner has been writing about baseball since his high school days. Growing up in Philadelphia, he finagled press passes to Phillies games where he tried to score interviews with players on the visiting teams. Kepner had a particular passion for World Series games. His second book is a wide ranging overview of the history of the World Series and a must read for baseball fans.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.