'The Sacred Web Tarot Deck and Guidebook' by Jannie Bui Brown and James W. Brown IV

Over the nearly 30 years that I have been talking to authors about their books I have experienced some unusual things. There was the time we did a live wine tasting. Judy Collins once began an interview by bursting into song. Dave Barry brought along his laptop and ran an anagram program that converted the letters in my name into obscenities. Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman provided some vocal impressions of his legendary bass lines.

I thought I had seen it all. But we rarely see it all, right? When Jannie Bui Brown and James W. Brown IV came out to see us at WYSO I did see and hear some unexpected things, though. They have devised a new tarot card deck and written a guidebook to go along with it. This is a beautiful creation. Please listen to the interview to find out how this deck is different from the standard decks which might be familiar to you.

We had a lovely time together that day on the program. A memorable conversation and my first ever tarot card reading performed by the Browns, mother and son.

