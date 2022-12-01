Book Nook: An interview with Hanif Abdurraqib

I had been wanting to interview Hanif Abdurraqib for some time but I did not think it would ever happen. Then in September Hanif came to the Dayton Metro Library to give a talk. Several of us from WYSO went to hear him speak. He gave a brilliant presentation that day which included a long, compelling Q&A session.

During his event he mentioned he would be spending the afternoon in Dayton. That evening he was going to be making another appearance in Wilberforce. When he said that my first thought was; he's probably going to be passing through Yellow Springs. At three o'clock that afternoon I was inside the Underdog Cafe in Yellow Springs keeping an eye out for the possible arrival of a very distinguished visitor. A few minutes later a gentleman came in and although he was wearing a face mask which could have made it more difficult to recognize him I knew it was him right away! I said: "Hi, Hanif!" He was quite surprised. We chatted briefly. I told him how much I had appreciated his library appearance that morning. Then I mentioned that there's this radio show on WYSO that I host and I would love to have him appear some time as my guest!

He immediately said, "sure, let me give you my email address." We ended up emailing one another and he quickly set a date for our interview. I loved interviewing him. His books are amazing. I really do believe in miracles.

