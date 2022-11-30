Book Nook: 'Sixteen Tons - the Merle Travis Story' by Merle Travis and Deke Dickerson

Deke Dickerson is a huge fan of the music of Merle Travis. He kept wanting to know more about this visionary musician, songwriter, and guitar designer. He believed that somebody had to write a definitive biography of a man who has influenced countless guitarists. That somebody turned out to be Deke Dickerson.

Dickerson contacted the daughters of Merle Travis and after they realized that Deke is the real deal, a gifted musician, guitar historian, and a hardcore admirer of their dad they allowed him to have access to an immense trove of memor-MERLE-abilia! And what a find that was. This is an incredible book and Dickerson's passion for his subject really came through during our conversation. During this lengthy interview we barely scratched the surface of the life story of this utterly rambunctious genius.

