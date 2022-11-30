© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook: 'Sixteen Tons - the Merle Travis Story' by Merle Travis and Deke Dickerson

Published November 30, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST
Cover of 'Sixteen Tons - the Merle Travis Story' by Merle Travis and Deke Dickerson

Music historian Deke Dickerson's biography of the music legend Merle Travis. Travis made his first record in Dayton while performing under an assumed name.

Deke Dickerson is a huge fan of the music of Merle Travis. He kept wanting to know more about this visionary musician, songwriter, and guitar designer. He believed that somebody had to write a definitive biography of a man who has influenced countless guitarists. That somebody turned out to be Deke Dickerson.

Dickerson contacted the daughters of Merle Travis and after they realized that Deke is the real deal, a gifted musician, guitar historian, and a hardcore admirer of their dad they allowed him to have access to an immense trove of memor-MERLE-abilia! And what a find that was. This is an incredible book and Dickerson's passion for his subject really came through during our conversation. During this lengthy interview we barely scratched the surface of the life story of this utterly rambunctious genius.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
