Book Nook

Book Nook: Hap and Shuly Cawood

Published November 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
Vick Mickunas standing with Shuly and Hap Cawood.
Peter Hayes
/
WYSO
Vick Mickunas with Shuly and Hap Cawood.

Vick Mickunas featured Hap and Shuly Cawood on the program. Father and daughter; they interviewed each other!

Hap Cawood was for many years the editor of the editorial pages for the Dayton Daily News. Hap is the author of the novel The Miler.

His daughter Shuly is a prolific writer. Shuly writes poetry, prose, fiction, non-fiction, essays, short stories, and memoir.

Over the years that I have hosted the program I have interviewed fathers and daughters but never at the same time. For example, James Lee Burke has made many appearances on the show. His daughter Alafair Burke has too. I would love to interview them together. I doubt that will ever happen though.

When I had the chance to have Hap and Shuly together in the studio I knew that it could be something special. I surprised them when I suggested that perhaps they might want to interview one another. I did not give them any advance warning about my plans. Even so, they still agreed to do it. So that's what we did!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
