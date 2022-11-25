Book Nook: Hap and Shuly Cawood

Vick Mickunas featured Hap and Shuly Cawood on the program. Father and daughter; they interviewed each other!

Hap Cawood was for many years the editor of the editorial pages for the Dayton Daily News. Hap is the author of the novel The Miler.

His daughter Shuly is a prolific writer. Shuly writes poetry, prose, fiction, non-fiction, essays, short stories, and memoir.

Over the years that I have hosted the program I have interviewed fathers and daughters but never at the same time. For example, James Lee Burke has made many appearances on the show. His daughter Alafair Burke has too. I would love to interview them together. I doubt that will ever happen though.

When I had the chance to have Hap and Shuly together in the studio I knew that it could be something special. I surprised them when I suggested that perhaps they might want to interview one another. I did not give them any advance warning about my plans. Even so, they still agreed to do it. So that's what we did!

