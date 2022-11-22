© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook: 'Watercress' by Andrea Wang

Published November 22, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST
Cover of the book "Watercress" by Andrea Wang

Vick Mickunas interviews author Andrea Wang about her book "Watercress."

Last year I received an email from the author Ralph Keyes. I have known Ralph for over 25 years. He has written many superb books. Ralph went to Antioch College and he lived in Yellow Springs for decades. Now he lives in Portland. He e-mailed me to tell me about a book he thought I might want to cover. It was a picture book for children; "Watercress" by Andrea Wang.

Ralph mentioned that Andrea Wang had spent part of her childhood in Yellow Springs and that her book was really impressive. Over the years I have covered some childrens' books and I explained to Ralph that I wasn't sure if I could do an entire program about a picture book for kids. So I did nothing.

A year later my editor at the Dayton Daily News contacted me and asked if I would consider interviewing Andrea Wang about this very same book. Over the year since Ralph had emailed me about it the book had received all sorts of prestigious awards. At that point I tracked down a copy of the book and prepared to do a print interview with Andrea for the Cox Ohio newspapers.

When I read this exquisite book I realized how totally wrong I had been. This book is incredible. The story and the artwork exude a power that is amazing. "Watercress" is magnificent. When I interviewed Andrea for my newspaper article I asked her if she would agree to do a radio show as well. She graciously accepted my invitation.

I had been so very wrong. The book is fantastic and Andrea gives fabulous interviews, in print, and on the radio. Here it is.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
