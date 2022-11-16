© 2022 WYSO
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'American Demon - Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America's Jack the Ripper' by Daniel Stashower

Published November 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Book Nook Demon.jpg

During the 1930's the city of Cleveland was a scary place because a serial killer was on the loose. A man named Eliot Ness was running the Cleveland police department and he was trying to solve this series of gruesome murders. It wasn't easy. In fact, it was impossible. True crime is very popular these days. This account of those horrific crimes gave me nightmares.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
