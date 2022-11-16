Book Nook: 'American Demon - Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America's Jack the Ripper' by Daniel Stashower

During the 1930's the city of Cleveland was a scary place because a serial killer was on the loose. A man named Eliot Ness was running the Cleveland police department and he was trying to solve this series of gruesome murders. It wasn't easy. In fact, it was impossible. True crime is very popular these days. This account of those horrific crimes gave me nightmares.

