The Best of the Book Nook: 'Great White Fathers: The True Story of Gutzon Borglum and His Obsessive Quest to Create the Mt. Rushmore National Monument' by John Talliaferro

(Original recording made in 2002)

Gutzon Borglum is the sculptor who created the massive monument at Mount Rushmore. He was also a rather strange fellow. This compelling biography of the man who envisioned a stone carving so massive that it was sculpted with dynamite blasts is full of surprises. For one, Gutzon Borglum was active in the Ku Klux Klan. For another, he was a close friend of Teddy Roosevelt and their relationship helps us to comprehend how three of our greatest presidents, Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln were considered worthy of being sculpted and then the fourth head, that of Teddy, somehow got included with that group, too. Connections, Teddy was connected. When you think of our most important leaders, do you think of T.R. I certainly don't.

