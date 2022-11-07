© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Color of Acceptance' by Carol Siyahi Hicks

Published November 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST
Vick Mickunas spoke to Carol Siyahi Hicks about her novel, The Color of Acceptance.

Carol Siyahi Hicks mined her own personal history as she wrote this novel. Hicks was active in the civil rights movement during the 1960's. So was her fictional protagonist. Hicks spent time in Turkey and fell in love there. So does her main character. The author has intertwined those autobiographical details into a sprawling novel that takes readers through Mississippi and Istanbul and ultimately to a small town in New Mexico where her book begins reading more like a detective novel. There's romance here, the quest for identity, and a challenging mystery to solve.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
