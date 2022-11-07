Book Nook: 'The Color of Acceptance' by Carol Siyahi Hicks

Carol Siyahi Hicks mined her own personal history as she wrote this novel. Hicks was active in the civil rights movement during the 1960's. So was her fictional protagonist. Hicks spent time in Turkey and fell in love there. So does her main character. The author has intertwined those autobiographical details into a sprawling novel that takes readers through Mississippi and Istanbul and ultimately to a small town in New Mexico where her book begins reading more like a detective novel. There's romance here, the quest for identity, and a challenging mystery to solve.

