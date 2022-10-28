The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering Lyn Lifshin (1942 - 2019)

(Original recording made in 2002)

The poet Lyn Lifshin made one appearance on the program. It happened 20 years ago. Lyn was going to be coming through town to take part in a benefit for what was a local literary magazine at the time, The Vincent Brothers Review.

We had a lot of fun together that day. She recited a poem she had written about Lorena Bobbitt. She reminisced about her days sitting in with the host of an overnight radio show and how she used to do some somewhat provocative renditions of the weather forecasts.

When I went back into our archive to dust off this radio gem I did some research on Lyn and discovered that she was probably the most prolific American poet of the past 50 years or so. Lyn published over 120 books of poetry! That's a lot.

