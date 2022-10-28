© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering Lyn Lifshin (1942 - 2019)

Published October 28, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lyn Lifshin
Wikimedia Commons

Vick Mickunas remembers poet Lyn Lifshin who published over 120 books of poetry!

(Original recording made in 2002)

The poet Lyn Lifshin made one appearance on the program. It happened 20 years ago. Lyn was going to be coming through town to take part in a benefit for what was a local literary magazine at the time, The Vincent Brothers Review.

We had a lot of fun together that day. She recited a poem she had written about Lorena Bobbitt. She reminisced about her days sitting in with the host of an overnight radio show and how she used to do some somewhat provocative renditions of the weather forecasts.

When I went back into our archive to dust off this radio gem I did some research on Lyn and discovered that she was probably the most prolific American poet of the past 50 years or so. Lyn published over 120 books of poetry! That's a lot.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas