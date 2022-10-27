© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Township' by Jamie Lyn Smith

Published October 27, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of 'Township' by Jamie Lyn Smith

Vick Micknuas talks about his favorite story collection of the year so far.

This series of linked stories set in Appalachian Ohio is my favorite story collection of the year so far. I am so grateful to Debe Dockins at the Washington-Centerville Public Library for bringing this book to my attention.

The author is currently writing a novel and I was tickled to discover that my favorite short story in this collection will also become the opening chapter in her novel.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas