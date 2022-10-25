Book Nook: 'Desperately Searching for Higher Education Among the Ruins of the Great Society' by Barbara Fleming Ph.D.

Society" by Barbara Fleming Ph.D. Barbara Fleming's study of educational opportunities in the United States provides readers with some shocking statistics. This two volume study is filled with data that reveals how over the last 50 years, since the plethora of Great Society social programs enacted during the administration of President Lyndon B. Johnson were implemented the far ranging initiatives he had gotten underway have been greatly eroded. The programs Johnson was able to get through Congress were meant to alleviate poverty and expand educational opportunities for our less advantaged citizens. Ever since those programs were put into place politicians have been chipping away at them. Fleming shows how the educational opportunities for our young Black citizens have withered while the incarceration rates for young Black men has been soaring. This is not a coincidence.

