Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Desperately Searching for Higher Education Among the Ruins of the Great Society' by Barbara Fleming Ph.D.

Published October 25, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
Cover of "Desperately Searching for Higher Education Among the Ruins of the Great Society" by Barbara Fleming Ph.D

Vick Mickunas speaks with author Barbara Fleming Ph.D. about her book, Desperately Searching for Higher Education Among the Ruins of the Great Society.

Society" by Barbara Fleming Ph.D. Barbara Fleming's study of educational opportunities in the United States provides readers with some shocking statistics. This two volume study is filled with data that reveals how over the last 50 years, since the plethora of Great Society social programs enacted during the administration of President Lyndon B. Johnson were implemented the far ranging initiatives he had gotten underway have been greatly eroded. The programs Johnson was able to get through Congress were meant to alleviate poverty and expand educational opportunities for our less advantaged citizens. Ever since those programs were put into place politicians have been chipping away at them. Fleming shows how the educational opportunities for our young Black citizens have withered while the incarceration rates for young Black men has been soaring. This is not a coincidence.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
