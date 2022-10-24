Book Nook: Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb' by James M. Scott

The historian James M. Scott has a particular interest in World War Two, especially the history of the war in the Pacific region. In his latest book, Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb, Scott delves into the firebombing campaign of Japan which took place in 1945 and served as a prelude to our atomic attacks upon the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Those horrific nighttime incendiary bombing raids were devised and orchestrated by General Curtis LeMay. There were so many dramatic events which took place over a brief period that the firebombing of Tokyo and many other Japanese cities has often been overshadowed by what followed, the detonations of the atomic bombs.

