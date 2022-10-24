© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb' by James M. Scott

Published October 24, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT
Cover of "Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb" by James M. Scott

Vick Mickunas welcomes author James M. Scott to speak about his book Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb.

The historian James M. Scott has a particular interest in World War Two, especially the history of the war in the Pacific region. In his latest book, Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb, Scott delves into the firebombing campaign of Japan which took place in 1945 and served as a prelude to our atomic attacks upon the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Those horrific nighttime incendiary bombing raids were devised and orchestrated by General Curtis LeMay. There were so many dramatic events which took place over a brief period that the firebombing of Tokyo and many other Japanese cities has often been overshadowed by what followed, the detonations of the atomic bombs.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
