Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Trouble in Wonderland' by Kathi Reed

Published October 17, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
Cover of "Trouble in Wonderland" by Kathi Reed

Author Kathi Reed returns to the program to speak with Vick Mickunas about the third novel in her Annie Fillmore mystery series, Trouble in Wonderland.

Kathi Reed returned to the program to discuss the third novel in her Annie Fillmore mystery series. Annie is the proprietor of a video store in the fictional Briartown, Ohio. In this one Annie attends a video convention in Kentucky and has just arrived at her hotel when she stumbles into yet another murder mystery.

Annie possesses a dry wit and an impulsive desire to solve crimes. Since she's not a member of any law enforcement agency her sleuthing ambitions can complicate her life. This is a fun series-I always enjoy my conversations with Kathi Reed.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
