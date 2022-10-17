Book Nook: 'Trouble in Wonderland' by Kathi Reed

Kathi Reed returned to the program to discuss the third novel in her Annie Fillmore mystery series. Annie is the proprietor of a video store in the fictional Briartown, Ohio. In this one Annie attends a video convention in Kentucky and has just arrived at her hotel when she stumbles into yet another murder mystery.

Annie possesses a dry wit and an impulsive desire to solve crimes. Since she's not a member of any law enforcement agency her sleuthing ambitions can complicate her life. This is a fun series-I always enjoy my conversations with Kathi Reed.

