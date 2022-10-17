Book Nook: 'Trouble in Wonderland' by Kathi Reed
Author Kathi Reed returns to the program to speak with Vick Mickunas about the third novel in her Annie Fillmore mystery series, Trouble in Wonderland.
Kathi Reed returned to the program to discuss the third novel in her Annie Fillmore mystery series. Annie is the proprietor of a video store in the fictional Briartown, Ohio. In this one Annie attends a video convention in Kentucky and has just arrived at her hotel when she stumbles into yet another murder mystery.
Annie possesses a dry wit and an impulsive desire to solve crimes. Since she's not a member of any law enforcement agency her sleuthing ambitions can complicate her life. This is a fun series-I always enjoy my conversations with Kathi Reed.
