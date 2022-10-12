The Book Nook: 'The Confessor' by Daniel Silva + Bonus Segment

(Original recording made in 2003)

In 2002 I did my first interview with Daniel Silva. He had just published his second book which featured the art restorer/secret assassin Gabriel Allon. At the time he wasn't sure how many more books he would write about that character.

The first Allon book had been Silva's first best-seller. That second book followed suit. By the time I talked to the author again the following year for his third Allon novel, The Confessor, he was riding high, on a real roll with what was becoming a successful series. Even so, he wasn't sure how long he could stay with that character.

Well, 20 years later Silva is one of the top selling authors around and that series is still going strong. Silva has been publishing a book a year for all this time. And those two interviews are the only times we have ever spoken about his work. He was really feeling it on that day back in 2003. It can be a lot of fun to catch a writer who is on the rise. He certainly was.His books routinely top the best-seller lists.

*BONUS SEGMENT*

Book Nook: 'Knockemstiff' by Donald Ray Pollock

(Original recording made in 2008)

The first time I interviewed Donald Ray Pollock was back in 2008. He was just publishing his first book, a story collection called Knockemstiff. Don had spent decades working at the Mead paper mill (he drove a truck hauling ash) in Chillicothe before he decided to try to become a writer.

Don has gone on to publish a couple of exceptional novels since then. He's my favorite living Ohio writer. I keep hoping he'll finally publish his next book. That man takes his time and I know it will be worth the wait. This first interview with Don has never been archived as a podcast until now.I hope you enjoy it!