Book Nook 'Amy Among the Serial Killers' by Jincy Willett

Discovering the work of writers who were previously unknown to me is one of the great joys of my life. After reading Amy Among the Serial Killers by Jincy Willett I could not believe I had never read her stuff before, what a writer she is! What incredible character development and such a dry wit. Call me delighted. And she's a fun interview, so honest, so real! I applaud her.

