Book Nook 'Amy Among the Serial Killers' by Jincy Willett
Vick Mickunas talks about the book Amy Among the Serial Killers with its author, Jincy Willett.
Discovering the work of writers who were previously unknown to me is one of the great joys of my life. After reading Amy Among the Serial Killers by Jincy Willett I could not believe I had never read her stuff before, what a writer she is! What incredible character development and such a dry wit. Call me delighted. And she's a fun interview, so honest, so real! I applaud her.
The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.