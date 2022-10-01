© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook 'Amy Among the Serial Killers' by Jincy Willett

Published October 1, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
"Amy Among the Serial Killers" by Jincy Willett

Vick Mickunas talks about the book Amy Among the Serial Killers with its author, Jincy Willett.

Discovering the work of writers who were previously unknown to me is one of the great joys of my life. After reading Amy Among the Serial Killers by Jincy Willett I could not believe I had never read her stuff before, what a writer she is! What incredible character development and such a dry wit. Call me delighted. And she's a fun interview, so honest, so real! I applaud her.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
