The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering America's Most Popular Historian, David McCullough

I wrote this commentary for the Dayton Daily News on August 8:

David McCullough (July 7, 1933 – August 7, 2022) has died. He was 89.

McCullough probably did more to popularize and disseminate American

history than any other writer over the last half century. It took him a

long while to write a book, over the course of his sterling career he

published ten of them.

In 1968 he put out his first work of history; "The Johnstown Flood: the

Incredible Story Behind One of the Most Devastating Disasters America

Has Ever Known." It got enough good reviews that McCullough decided to

quit his day job to become a full-time writer.

The next book was his magnificent 1972 account "The Great Bridge: the

Epic Story of the Building of the Brooklyn Bridge." It sold well-the

author was on his way to becoming our great popular historian. He

followed that one up in 1977 with "The Path Between the Seas: the

Creation of the Panama Canal 1870-1914."

His 1981 biography of Teddy Roosevelt, "Mornings on Horseback," won the

National Book Award. In 1992 he published his magisterial biography of

President Harry S. Truman. "Truman" won the Pulitzer Prize for

Biography. Did you notice his titles were getting shorter?

By the time he published his biography of John Adams in 2001 he was

becoming a household name. Many Americans admired his writing and

recognized his majestic voice. He narrated some notable TV programs over

the years. Do you remember the Ken Burns PBS series "The Civil War" in

1990? David's distinctive voice enhanced that series with requisite

gravity.

In 2002 "John Adams" had come out in paperback and was about to win

another Pulitzer. I got the opportunity to interview David on my radio

show. I called him at his hotel in Washington, D.C. When he answered the

phone I became almost speechless as I was in awe. OMG, that voice, it

was the closest thing to the voice of God.

That day he was talkative and warm and appreciative that I had read his

book and was so engaged with the material. We had a lively chat. I

finally had to end the call because David was expected at the White

House. He was in town to meet with President George W. Bush.

The thing which really struck me was that he was very down to earth. He

treated me with respect. I admired him for that. I assumed I would never

get another chance to interview him. He had become so famous.

Then in 2015 he published another biography. "The Wright Brothers"

became another best-seller and fortune was smiling upon me because the

subject matter, our beloved local geniuses who invented powered flight,

made it so that the author was coming to Dayton for an event.

I scored another interview. His voice had gotten softer. He was as sharp

as ever. It was such a gift and a privilege to have those conversations

with him. You can listen to that final interview I did with David

McCullough right here.

