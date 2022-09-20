Book Nook: 'The Kingdoms of Savannah' by George Dawes Green

George Dawes Green made his third appearance on the program to discuss his latest novel, The Kingdoms of Savannah. George grew up just up the road from Savannah, Georgia, and he knows that city well.

I have a history with George. 27 years ago he was one of the first authors I ever interviewed. He came through our area on book tour for his novel The Juror and he stopped by our studios to do a live interview. He had published his first book that previous year and one could have thought his next book would be out in the near future. But it wasn't. George had gotten a movie deal, he did a lot of traveling, he was busy doing other things.

I did finally talk to him about his next novel, "Ravens," which came out in 2009. Over the next 13 years I kept waiting for him to publish another one. Once again, George was occupied with other projects, like founding "The Moth". That's right, George is the mastermind behind those story telling events and that has kept him very busy. The Moth Radio Hour is quite a popular show on public radio.

This latest novel was well worth the wait. It is a gorgeously written mystery. George Dawes Greene never lets me down. I'm just hoping I don't have to wait another 13 years for the next book!

