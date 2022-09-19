© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Unlocking The Sky: Glenn Hammond Curtiss and the Race to Invent the Airplane' by Seth Shulman

Published September 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT
Cover of 'Unlocking the Sky' by Seth Shulman

In 2002, Vick Mickunas spoke to Seth Shulman about his biography of Glenn Hammond Curtiss, a lesser known early aviator and peer of The Wright brothers.

Editor's Note: (Original recording made in 2002)

Here in the Dayton region we consider the Wright Brothers to be the foremost early aviators because they were the guys who invented powered flight. It is rather easy to ignore some of the other less famous early aviators among their peers. One of the greatest of those men was Glenn Hammond Curtiss. Twenty years ago I talked to Seth Shulman about his biography of Curtiss. The Wright Brothers were very much a part of this story and in this book readers can obtain some rather different views of the Wrights than the ones that are the most popular and well known.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
