Book Nook: 'The Hidden One' by Linda Castillo

Linda Castillo's popular Kate Burkholder series is set in Ohio Amish country. In her latest, The Hidden One, Chief of Police Burkholder travels outside of her legal jurisdiction to investigate a puzzling cold case murder in a peaceful pocket of Pennsylvania Amish country. This new novel is a thriller but there are also a few romantic elements which won't surprise those readers who know that Castillo began her career writing romance novels.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.