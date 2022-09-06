© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook: 'The Hidden One' by Linda Castillo

Published September 6, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
Vick Mickunas speaks with author Linda Castillo about her latest addition to the Kate Burkholder series, The Hidden One.

Linda Castillo's popular Kate Burkholder series is set in Ohio Amish country. In her latest, The Hidden One, Chief of Police Burkholder travels outside of her legal jurisdiction to investigate a puzzling cold case murder in a peaceful pocket of Pennsylvania Amish country. This new novel is a thriller but there are also a few romantic elements which won't surprise those readers who know that Castillo began her career writing romance novels.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
