Book Nook: 'Chasing Drew Hastings' by Drew Hastings

In February I received this e-mail that stated:

Hello Mr. Mickunas,

I'm Drew Hastings and I'm writing you to see if you might have interest

in covering my book release.

I am originally a Kettering native, and currently reside in Hillsboro,

Ohio. My memoir was released last week. It takes place in Dayton,

Kettering, Cincinnati, Hollywood and back to Hillsboro. It has done well

in early release. (see amazon for info) I have been a standup comedian

for almost thirty years, and was the (rather controversial to say the

least) mayor here in Hillsboro for the past two terms.

I would offer that I have long had a substantial following in the Dayton

market from my years of appearances there and my exposure as a favorite

regular on the syndicated Bob & Tom Radio show...

—

I was intrigued. I must confess that I was not familiar with Mr.

Hastings. I did some on-line sleuthing and discovered that this was all

true, he is a famous comedian and he's quite funny. I asked him to send

me his book. (I'll admit, I was also charmed by the fact he was doing

his own publicity).

Drew mailed me his book. He's written a memoir which is reflective and

self-deprecating and pretty darned funny! I loved it! I thought, gosh,

who would ever imagine that a famous comedian could move to a little

town in southern Ohio and start shaking things up? Amazing!

Then we began doing the dance. I tried to arrange an interview. Drew did

not have ready access to a land line phone. That was one obstacle. We

e-mailed one another for months. I never gave up though. I felt that an

interview with Drew Hastings might be really special.

We finally got it together and recorded a radio show. This is my

favorite memoir of the year so far and one of my favorite radio shows,

too.

Thank you, Drew.

