© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook "A Voyage Long and Strange" by Tony Horwitz

Published August 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
'A Voyage Long and Strange: Rediscovering the New World' by Tony Horwitz

Vick Mickunas speaking with one of his guest in 2008, author Tony Horwitz.

(Original recording made in 2008)

Over the years that I have been hosting this program I have talked to a lot of authors who have become my favorite guests to interview. Tony Horwitz was one of those. First of all, I loved his books. And I loved talking to him about them. He was funny and witty and so scholarly. Also incredibly brave and adventurous. I miss him. Tony died in 2019.

This interview was the fourth of the five that we did. It is tough to pick out one favorite but this is certainly among them.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas