The Best of the Book Nook "A Voyage Long and Strange" by Tony Horwitz

(Original recording made in 2008)

Over the years that I have been hosting this program I have talked to a lot of authors who have become my favorite guests to interview. Tony Horwitz was one of those. First of all, I loved his books. And I loved talking to him about them. He was funny and witty and so scholarly. Also incredibly brave and adventurous. I miss him. Tony died in 2019.

This interview was the fourth of the five that we did. It is tough to pick out one favorite but this is certainly among them.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.