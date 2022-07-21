Book Nook: 'Shifty's Boys' by Chris Offutt

Chris Offutt made his third appearance on the program to discuss his second crime novel set in the hills of Kentucky. The author knows the region very well, that's where he grew up. In this interview he mentioned that even though he now lives in Mississippi that writing these books gives him a chance to revisit the mountainous terrain that he loves so much.

Offutt has really hit his stride in this second installment. I could not flip the pages fast enough. The big showdown at the end of the story is definitely worth the price of admission. I cannot wait to read the next one!

