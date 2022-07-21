© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Shifty's Boys' by Chris Offutt

Published July 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of "The Shifty Boys" by Chris Offutt

VIck Mickunas interview Chris Offutt about his latest crime novel set in Kentucky.

Chris Offutt made his third appearance on the program to discuss his second crime novel set in the hills of Kentucky. The author knows the region very well, that's where he grew up. In this interview he mentioned that even though he now lives in Mississippi that writing these books gives him a chance to revisit the mountainous terrain that he loves so much.

Offutt has really hit his stride in this second installment. I could not flip the pages fast enough. The big showdown at the end of the story is definitely worth the price of admission. I cannot wait to read the next one!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas