Book Nook: 'Queen of the West: The Life and Times of Dale Evans' by Theresa Kaminski

During the late 1940's and all through the 1950's Roy Rogers and Dale Evans were huge celebrities. Roy Rogers had starred in many movies. Dale Evans had been in some of them, too. When Roy and Dale got married it became the stuff of celebrity, adoring fans were following their every move. They reached their height of fame in their TV series "The Roy Rogers Show."

Nobody had ever written an extensive biography of Dale Evans until now. Theresa Kaminski dove deep while doing her research and she discovered the true story behind the Hollywood public relations facades. This is quite a story.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.