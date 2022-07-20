© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Queen of the West: The Life and Times of Dale Evans' by Theresa Kaminski

Published July 20, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
Cover of 'Queen of the West: The Life and Times of Dale Evans' by Theresa Kaminski

Vick Micknuas welcomes back the author of 'Queen of the West: The Life and Times of Dale Evans,' Theresa Kaminski.

During the late 1940's and all through the 1950's Roy Rogers and Dale Evans were huge celebrities. Roy Rogers had starred in many movies. Dale Evans had been in some of them, too. When Roy and Dale got married it became the stuff of celebrity, adoring fans were following their every move. They reached their height of fame in their TV series "The Roy Rogers Show."

Nobody had ever written an extensive biography of Dale Evans until now. Theresa Kaminski dove deep while doing her research and she discovered the true story behind the Hollywood public relations facades. This is quite a story.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
