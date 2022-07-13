© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: The Island" by Adrian McKinty

Published July 13, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of "The Island" by Adrian McKinty

Vick Mickunas speaks with author Adrian McKinty.

Right now one of the hottest books on the planet is The Island by Adrian McKinty. If you enjoy reading a thriller that will have you teetering on the edge of your chair then this novel is the one for you. In this interview Adrian explains how his imaginary Australian island and the creepy family living there were inspired by an actual experience!

Oh, and Adrian also gave us some hints about when we'll see some more books in his beloved Sean Duffy series. I do love talking to Adrian.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas