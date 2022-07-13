Book Nook: The Island" by Adrian McKinty

Right now one of the hottest books on the planet is The Island by Adrian McKinty. If you enjoy reading a thriller that will have you teetering on the edge of your chair then this novel is the one for you. In this interview Adrian explains how his imaginary Australian island and the creepy family living there were inspired by an actual experience!

Oh, and Adrian also gave us some hints about when we'll see some more books in his beloved Sean Duffy series. I do love talking to Adrian.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.