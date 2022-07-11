Book Nook: 'The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon-A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened' by Bill McKibben

Bill McKibben returned to the program to talk about a book that is probably the closest thing to a memoir that he'll ever write. I had Bill on the show about 20 years ago and frankly I could not believe it had been that long. Where does the time go? I think Bill was probably asking that same question as he wrote this book and looked back upon his life and what has been happening in this country since his childhood which he spent in the town of Lexington, Massachusetts.

Bill was one the first people to trumpet his alarm about our changing climate. His environmental concerns were prescient. I'm sure he wishes that he had been wrong and that everything is OK now. It isn't. I learned a lot from this book and from my latest conversation with this deeply intelligent and articulate man.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.