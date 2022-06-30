Book Nook: X Troop: The Secret Jewish Commandos Who Helped Defeat the Nazis by Leah Garrett

If I really like a book I'll go for the Book Nook Double Dip, I'll

interview the author for the hardcover release and then do a second interview for the paperback release. Doesn't a double dip sound really refreshing right now with this scorching weather we have been having lately?

I really liked Leah Garrett's book. And in this second interview we covered lots of new ground. So much to like in this book. Now I think I'll help myself to a couple of scoops of peach ice cream. Yum. So refreshing.

Ooh, and the paperback release has a great new cover, too! And in this interview Leah mentioned that she plans to keep updating the book as more information on the top secret X Troop has been coming to light.

