Book Nook

Book Nook: X Troop: The Secret Jewish Commandos Who Helped Defeat the Nazis by Leah Garrett

Published June 30, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
Listen to Vick Mickunas' 2022 interview with author Leah Garrett for the paperback release of X Troop: The Secret Jewish Commandos Who Helped Defeat the Nazis

If I really like a book I'll go for the Book Nook Double Dip, I'll
interview the author for the hardcover release and then do a second interview for the paperback release. Doesn't a double dip sound really refreshing right now with this scorching weather we have been having lately?

I really liked Leah Garrett's book. And in this second interview we covered lots of new ground. So much to like in this book. Now I think I'll help myself to a couple of scoops of peach ice cream. Yum. So refreshing.

Ooh, and the paperback release has a great new cover, too! And in this interview Leah mentioned that she plans to keep updating the book as more information on the top secret X Troop has been coming to light.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
