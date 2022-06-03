© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken?: Reflections on Death, Rebirth, and Hunger for a Faith' by Studs Terkel

Published June 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT
Cover of 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken?: Reflections on Death, Rebirth, and Hunger for a Faith'

Vick Mickunas gives a special birthday tribute to Studs Terkel.

Studs Terkel was born on May 16, 1912. For decades Studs had the most distinctive radio voice in Chicago. His program was unique. Studs interviewed all sorts of people from well known authors to the ordinary people who lived just down the street. Studs was my radio idol. His interviews were so wonderful.

Helping Studs sign autographs after his speech in Dayton. Vick Mickunas is on the right.

He was always well prepared and his intellect was astounding. He included some wonderful eclectic music in the mix. During the decade I hosted Afternoon Excursions every weekday on WYSO (1994-2003) the radio shows Studs did became my models. It was an absolute thrill to have Studs appear on the program when he was in his late 90's. He was as sharp as ever. Let's revisit that interview.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
