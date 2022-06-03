Book Nook: 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken?: Reflections on Death, Rebirth, and Hunger for a Faith' by Studs Terkel

Studs Terkel was born on May 16, 1912. For decades Studs had the most distinctive radio voice in Chicago. His program was unique. Studs interviewed all sorts of people from well known authors to the ordinary people who lived just down the street. Studs was my radio idol. His interviews were so wonderful.

Dayton Literary Peace Prize Helping Studs sign autographs after his speech in Dayton. Vick Mickunas is on the right.

He was always well prepared and his intellect was astounding. He included some wonderful eclectic music in the mix. During the decade I hosted Afternoon Excursions every weekday on WYSO (1994-2003) the radio shows Studs did became my models. It was an absolute thrill to have Studs appear on the program when he was in his late 90's. He was as sharp as ever. Let's revisit that interview.

