The Best of the Book Nook: 'Say When' by Elizabeth Berg

During the first ten years this program aired on WYSO as a live show that ran on weekday afternoons. Back in those days hundreds of authors would come through the area every year on book tours. One regular visitor was the novelist Elizabeth Berg. She would put out a new book almost every year and she made regular stops in Dayton to publicize her work. Usually when she was coming through our region I would have her come out to Yellow Springs to do an interview.

In 2003 Elizabeth was promoting her novel Say When. Elizabeth often writes about relationships and this novel is a perfect example of how she approaches her subjects. The theme in this one was divorce. We had a splendid time discussing relationships on that day almost twenty years ago.

