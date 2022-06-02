© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Say When' by Elizabeth Berg

Published June 2, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of 'Say When' by Elizabeth Berg

Vick Mickunas takes us back to 2003 to when he interviewed author Elizabeth Berg about her novel.

During the first ten years this program aired on WYSO as a live show that ran on weekday afternoons. Back in those days hundreds of authors would come through the area every year on book tours. One regular visitor was the novelist Elizabeth Berg. She would put out a new book almost every year and she made regular stops in Dayton to publicize her work. Usually when she was coming through our region I would have her come out to Yellow Springs to do an interview.

In 2003 Elizabeth was promoting her novel Say When. Elizabeth often writes about relationships and this novel is a perfect example of how she approaches her subjects. The theme in this one was divorce. We had a splendid time discussing relationships on that day almost twenty years ago.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas