The Best of the Book Nook: 'Resisting Hitler : Mildred Harnack and the Red Orchestra' by Shareen Brysac

(Original recording made in 2000)

One of the big buzz books last year was All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler by Rebecca Donner. It told the story of Mildred Harnack, a woman from Wisconsin who was executed in 1943 at the direct order of Adolf Hitler. When I heard about Rebecca Donner's book I looked at her website and there I read this statement about Mildred Harnack: "her remarkable story has remained almost unknown until now."

That surprised me. 22 years ago I interviewed Shareen Brysac. She had written a book about Mildred Harnack called "Resisting Hitler : Mildred Harnack and the Red Orchestra." It was published by a major publisher, the Oxford University Press. The story of Mildred Harnack was most certainly not "almost unknown." If you had been listening to this program 22 years ago you would have already heard about this brave woman's tragic story.

