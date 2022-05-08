© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Book Nook: 'The King's Shadow: Obsession, Betrayal, and the Deadly Quest for the Lost City of Alexandria' by Edmund Richardson

Published May 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of 'The King's Shadow: Obsession, Betrayal, and the Deadly Quest for the Lost City of Alexandria' by Edmund Richardson

Vick Mickunas speaks with Edmund Richardson.

There are some really great book publicists who tip me off about books I might want to read. I am so grateful to the publicist who brought this book to my attention then arranged an interview with the author who then called in to us from London, England.

This is one of the most fascinating books I have read so far this year. If you love reading history that reads like a thriller novel I would suggest that you will enjoy this one. This story of the man known as Charles Masson reads like an adventure novel.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book Nook BooksHistory
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas