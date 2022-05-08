The Book Nook: 'The King's Shadow: Obsession, Betrayal, and the Deadly Quest for the Lost City of Alexandria' by Edmund Richardson

There are some really great book publicists who tip me off about books I might want to read. I am so grateful to the publicist who brought this book to my attention then arranged an interview with the author who then called in to us from London, England.

This is one of the most fascinating books I have read so far this year. If you love reading history that reads like a thriller novel I would suggest that you will enjoy this one. This story of the man known as Charles Masson reads like an adventure novel.

