Book Nook

The Book Nook: 'One More Day' by Diane Chiddister

Published May 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
"One More Day" by Diane Chiddister at WYSO
WYSO

Vick Mickunas interviews newly published author Diane Chiddister.

Diane Chiddister recently published her first novel, One More Day. The story is set mostly in a facility populated by elderly residents. There are four main characters. Two of them are residents. The other two are employees of the facility. There are care givers there, and care receivers.

As we scan these pages we observe the actions of a resident who is nearing the end of his life. He does so with dignity and grace. We also get to watch the movements of those special individuals who have been charged with helping these residents prepare to take their last steps along life's path.

Don't think for a moment that this is depressing stuff. The author has
written a beautiful, uplifting novel...

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
