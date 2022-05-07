The Book Nook: 'One More Day' by Diane Chiddister

Diane Chiddister recently published her first novel, One More Day. The story is set mostly in a facility populated by elderly residents. There are four main characters. Two of them are residents. The other two are employees of the facility. There are care givers there, and care receivers.

As we scan these pages we observe the actions of a resident who is nearing the end of his life. He does so with dignity and grace. We also get to watch the movements of those special individuals who have been charged with helping these residents prepare to take their last steps along life's path.

Don't think for a moment that this is depressing stuff. The author has

written a beautiful, uplifting novel...

