Book Nook: Dark Horse by Gregg Hurwitz

Gregg Hurwitz returned to the program to discuss his latest Orphan X thriller. In this one Evan Smoak aka Orphan X gets way out of his comfort zone when he is contacted by someone you would never expect him to agree to help; a drug cartel boss who is trying to rescue his daughter from another drug cartel that has kidnapped her.

Reluctantly, Evan volunteers his services to try to save this innocent teenager from some incredibly evil people. If you enjoy thrillers that are relentless and action packed this series is definitely worth checking out.

