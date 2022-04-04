© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: Dark Horse by Gregg Hurwitz

Published April 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
Vick Mickunas talks to author Gregg Hurwitz about the latest Orphan X thriller.

Gregg Hurwitz returned to the program to discuss his latest Orphan X thriller. In this one Evan Smoak aka Orphan X gets way out of his comfort zone when he is contacted by someone you would never expect him to agree to help; a drug cartel boss who is trying to rescue his daughter from another drug cartel that has kidnapped her.

Reluctantly, Evan volunteers his services to try to save this innocent teenager from some incredibly evil people. If you enjoy thrillers that are relentless and action packed this series is definitely worth checking out.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
