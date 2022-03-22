© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Ruffles and Flourishes: The Warm and Tender Story of a Simple Girl who Found Adventure in the White House' by Liz Carpenter

Published March 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
Cover of "Ruffles and Flourishes: The Warm and Tender Story of a Simple Girl who Found Adventure in the White House" by Liz Carpenter

Over 20 years ago, Vick Mickunas interviewed author Liz Carpenter.

(Original recording made in 2000)

Liz Carpenter came out to Yellow Springs 22 years ago to publicize the inaugural Erma Bombeck Workshop at the University of Dayton. Liz had been one of Erma's closest friends and she was one of the luminaries in attendance that year. Another one was the columnist Art Buchwald. He had been my guest on the show the previous week.

Liz Carpenter wasn't here to promote her memoir, "Ruffles and Flourishes: The Warm and Tender Story of a Simple Girl Who Found Adventure in the White House" but we did talk about it. That book had come out many years before. She had been Lady Bird Johnson's press secretary so she had a million stories about what it was like to be right there at the epicenter of presidential power during the Johnson
administration.

And we talked about Erma, the humorist from Dayton who had died just a few years before. Liz Carpenter was a Texan and she was also a veritable ball of fire. We had a lovely chat that day. She died in 2010.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
