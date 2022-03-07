Book Nook: 'Moon Witch, Spider King' by Marlon James

Marlon James returned to the show to discuss the second book in his Dark

Star Trilogy,Moon Witch, Spider King. If you dig fantasy you'll probably enjoy this dazzling work of the imagination. The first time I had Marlon on the program was 12 years ago when he had published his novel The Book of Night Women. That novel went on to win the Dayton Literary Peace Prize for fiction.

Marlon has been getting a ton of attention for this new work. The New York Times did an interview with him and he admitted that one of the things he does for fun is cooking for his friends. During this interview I asked him what he does for kicks and he was a bit more restrained. He said: he reads. The New York Times even ran an article about the printing process for this novel. Marlon made an appearance recently on Fresh Air and he was even a guest on Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me. When you are hot, you're hot.

Here's a photo of the two of us together at a Dayton Literary Peace

Prize awards ceremony.

