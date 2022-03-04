© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Beyond the River: The Untold Story of the Heroes of the Underground Railroad' by Ann Hagedorn

Published March 4, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
'Beyond the River: The Untold Story of the Heroes of the Underground Railroad' by Ann Hagedorn

20 years ago Vick Mickunas had his first of many interviews author Ann Hagedorn.

(Original recording made in 2002)

I have interviewed Ann Hagedorn a number of times over the years. Twenty years ago we had our first conversation when she published her book Beyond the River: The Untold Story of the Heroes of the Underground Railroad. She came through the area on book tour that day. She had an event that night in Dayton. It was a homecoming of sorts, Hagedorn grew up in Oakwood.

The author immersed herself in the history of the Ohio river town of Ripley to write this book. If I had to pick my favorite interview out of those that we have done I would have to pick this one. It's a keeper.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas