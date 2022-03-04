The Best of the Book Nook: 'Beyond the River: The Untold Story of the Heroes of the Underground Railroad' by Ann Hagedorn

(Original recording made in 2002)

I have interviewed Ann Hagedorn a number of times over the years. Twenty years ago we had our first conversation when she published her book Beyond the River: The Untold Story of the Heroes of the Underground Railroad. She came through the area on book tour that day. She had an event that night in Dayton. It was a homecoming of sorts, Hagedorn grew up in Oakwood.

The author immersed herself in the history of the Ohio river town of Ripley to write this book. If I had to pick my favorite interview out of those that we have done I would have to pick this one. It's a keeper.