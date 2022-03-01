© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Chasing the Devil's Tail: A Mystery of Storyville, New Orleans' by David Fullmer

Published March 1, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST
Chasing the Devil's Tail: A Mystery of Storyville, New Orleans by David Fulmer

In 2003, Vick Mickunas interviewed author David Fullmer about the release of his first published novel, Chasing the Devil's Tail: A Mystery of Storyville, New Orleans.

(Original Recording Made in 2003)

In 2003 I interviewed David Fullmer for his first published novel. It was a crime novel set in New Orleans during the early 1900's. Fullmer went on to create a series of seven books in all. The most recent one came out a few years ago and all of them are currently still in print. At this time of year a lot of people think about New Orleans, Mardi Gras, etc. Most of of us cannot go there. In lieu of that let's travel there in our imaginations with this interview about a lost version of New Orleans that was quite the place to be.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
