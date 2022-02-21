The Best of the Book Nook: An interview with Hamlin Hill

(Original recording made in 2002)

Twenty years ago I did my only interview with the Mark Twain scholar Hamlin Hill. Hill's encyclopedic knowledge about everything Samuel Clemens and/or Mark Twain was simply astounding. We had a lovely chat about Twain's final fictional works. A number of those manuscripts were never completed. Hill had been one of the contributors to the Ken Burns TV series about Twain and he offered some insights and anecdotes about that process. When we were digitizing this interview for rebroadcast I checked to see what Hamlin Hill has been doing over the last twenty years. I was stunned to find out that he had died just a couple months after we had this conversation.