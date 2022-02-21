© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: An interview with Hamlin Hill

Published February 21, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
"Mark Twain: The Gilded Age and Later Novels: The Gilded Age / The American Claimant / Tom Sawyer Abroad / Tom Sawyer, Detective / No. 44, The Mysterious Stranger " edited by Hamlin Hill
"Mark Twain: The Gilded Age and Later Novels: The Gilded Age / The American Claimant / Tom Sawyer Abroad / Tom Sawyer, Detective / No. 44, The Mysterious Stranger " edited by Hamlin Hill

(Original recording made in 2002)

Twenty years ago I did my only interview with the Mark Twain scholar Hamlin Hill. Hill's encyclopedic knowledge about everything Samuel Clemens and/or Mark Twain was simply astounding. We had a lovely chat about Twain's final fictional works. A number of those manuscripts were never completed. Hill had been one of the contributors to the Ken Burns TV series about Twain and he offered some insights and anecdotes about that process. When we were digitizing this interview for rebroadcast I checked to see what Hamlin Hill has been doing over the last twenty years. I was stunned to find out that he had died just a couple months after we had this conversation.

Tags

Book Nook Books
Stay Connected
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas