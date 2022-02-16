The Best of the Book Nook: 'The Young Wan' by Brendan O'Carroll

(Original recording made in 2003)

19 years ago the Irish comedian Brendan O'Carroll came out to our studios for a live interview. I have to confess that prior to receiving a copy of his book "The Young Wan" and hearing that he would be coming through Dayton on a book tour I had not been familiar with him. He quickly brought me up to speed. Brendan is quite well known in his native Ireland and throughout the United Kingdom. His life story is dramatic and fascinating. And he has that lovely accent. At one point he started speaking in the local Dublin dialect and I found it utterly incomprehensible. We had a lively chat that day, I hope you enjoy this!