Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Getting to Grace' by Lee Barber

Published February 14, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST
Getting to Grace by Lee Barber

Vick Mickunas talks to Lee Barber about her romance novel, Getting to Grace.

The romance novel genre is enduringly popular. There are probably more romances being read in this country than any other type of fiction. In this interview Lee Barber describes how someone gave her a romance novel and she was initially baffled and uninterested. Then she read it and that was that, she was hooked. She wrote her own romance novel 24 years ago. It took almost a quarter of a century for her book to finally be published. It has gone through a lot of changes. So has she. I loved her book and I thoroughly enjoyed talking to her about Getting to Grace.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
