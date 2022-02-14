Book Nook: 'Getting to Grace' by Lee Barber

The romance novel genre is enduringly popular. There are probably more romances being read in this country than any other type of fiction. In this interview Lee Barber describes how someone gave her a romance novel and she was initially baffled and uninterested. Then she read it and that was that, she was hooked. She wrote her own romance novel 24 years ago. It took almost a quarter of a century for her book to finally be published. It has gone through a lot of changes. So has she. I loved her book and I thoroughly enjoyed talking to her about Getting to Grace.