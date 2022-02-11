Book Nook: 'Find Me' by Alafair Burke

Alafair Burke returned to the show to discuss her latest mystery Find Me. I have been reading Alafair's work from the very beginning-she is a writer who keeps getting better with each successive book. Hard to believe because she was great from the very start. This current book revolves around a woman who has amnesia and a tragic past. During our conversation, we talked about the plot of this latest novel, her current duties as the president of the Mystery Writers of America, the serial killer who terrified the residents of her hometown of Wichita when Alafair was in grade school, and how that experience propelled her to careers as an attorney and prosecutor, a law school professor, and ultimately, the author of some incredible books.

Oh, and we talked a lot about her dad James Lee Burke. We usually will do that. I'm quite fond of her dad. Last year I interviewed him for the 20th time. Nobody writes like her father does and nobody has made more appearances on this program. Nobody. Whenever I talk to Robert Crais who is second on our list I'll encourage him to write faster so he can catch up with JLB. Bob always sighs with a wee bit of frustration. I'm not sure if he thinks he can ever do that. Year in and year out the Burkes produce these compelling page-turners. Alafair's father is in his mid-eighties and he has barely slowed down. Such a work ethic. That's one similarity between father and daughter. Alafair mentioned a couple of ongoing projects. One of them is finishing up a story idea from the late Mary Higgins Clark. Mary and Alafair wrote a number of books together she's completing one Mary wasn't able to write.

