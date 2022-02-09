The Best of the Book Nook: 'When Katie Wakes: A Memoir' by Connie May Fowler

(Original recording made in 2002)

Connie May Fowler is a best-selling author of novels. Early in her career she caught the attention of Oprah Winfrey who then proceeded to adapt one of Fowler's books into a motion picture. When Fowler came out to our studios 20 years ago to do a live interview she was on a book tour to publicize a very different book, her memoir "When Katie Wakes."

Fowler had done a very brave thing; she wrote about the cycle of abuse within her family.Her mother had been abused. Then Fowler went on to enter into an abusive relationship, too. This is her story of how she survived that abuse, at one point the man she was living with tried to strangle her, and how she was able to break free from that relationship and also from the pattern that had long been a part of her family history. Incredibly, after all that she has still been able to maintain her sense of humor.

