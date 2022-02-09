© 2022 WYSO
The Best of the Book Nook: 'When Katie Wakes: A Memoir' by Connie May Fowler

Published February 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST
When Katie Wakes: A Memoir by Connie May Fowler

Best-selling author Connie May Fowler stopped by WYSO 20 years ago for an interview with Vick Mickunas. She was on a book tour promoting her memoir "When Katie Wakes."

(Original recording made in 2002)

Connie May Fowler is a best-selling author of novels. Early in her career she caught the attention of Oprah Winfrey who then proceeded to adapt one of Fowler's books into a motion picture. When Fowler came out to our studios 20 years ago to do a live interview she was on a book tour to publicize a very different book, her memoir "When Katie Wakes."

Fowler had done a very brave thing; she wrote about the cycle of abuse within her family.Her mother had been abused. Then Fowler went on to enter into an abusive relationship, too. This is her story of how she survived that abuse, at one point the man she was living with tried to strangle her, and how she was able to break free from that relationship and also from the pattern that had long been a part of her family history. Incredibly, after all that she has still been able to maintain her sense of humor.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas