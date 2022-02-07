The Best of the Book Nook: 'The Child of the Holy Grail' by Rosalind Miles
Vick Mickunas shares an interview from two decades ago he had with author Rosalind Miles.
(Original recording made in 2002)
Twenty years ago Rosalind Miles came out to our studios in Yellow Springs to do a live interview for the final book in her trilogy about King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. Listening to this interview two decades later I was amazed by its timeless quality. We could have recorded this one yesterday, it sounded that fresh.
It was such a pleasure to converse with such an articulate and deeply scholarly writer. I hope you enjoy it!
