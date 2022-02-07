© 2022 WYSO
The Best of the Book Nook: 'The Child of the Holy Grail' by Rosalind Miles

Published February 7, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST
"The Child of the Holy Grail" by Rosalind Miles

Vick Mickunas shares an interview from two decades ago he had with author Rosalind Miles.

(Original recording made in 2002)

Twenty years ago Rosalind Miles came out to our studios in Yellow Springs to do a live interview for the final book in her trilogy about King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. Listening to this interview two decades later I was amazed by its timeless quality. We could have recorded this one yesterday, it sounded that fresh.

It was such a pleasure to converse with such an articulate and deeply scholarly writer. I hope you enjoy it!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
