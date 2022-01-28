The Best of the Book Nook: 'Magickal Sex: A Witches' Guide to Beds, Knobs and Broomsticks' by Fiona Horne

(Original recording made on Halloween in 2002.)

Fiona Horne is an Australian writer, musician, and witch. That's right, she practices witchcraft and has written a number of books about it. In fact since she made her only appearance on the program 20 years ago she has branched out into a number of other areas. Her current Wikipedia listing provides some details:

"Fiona Horne (born 1966 in Sydney) was the lead singer of 1990s Australian electro-rock band, Def FX, before continuing on to author several best-selling books on Modern Witchcraft. She is a popular radio and television personality, appearing on many programs around the world. She is now a commercial pilot, humanitarian aid worker, world record holding skydiver, professional fire dancer, yoga instructor and freediver."

One has to suppose that she had something to do with writing that particular entry? We had a lovely chat about her book that day. She was on the telephone from Los Angeles and it was Halloween. Oh, and her phone was losing power. It was a live interview and at one point we lost her for five minutes. We were able to restore the connection to continue the interview. That's one thing I don't miss about doing live interviews, when technical glitches happen there's not a whole lot you can do about them. After we digitized this sound file we edited out that part. It sounds much better now!

