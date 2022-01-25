© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Dress Codes: Of Three Girlhoods -- My Mothers, My Father's, and Mine' by Noelle Howey

Published January 25, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST
Dress Codes: Of Three Girlhoods-- My Mothers, My Father's, and Mine by Noelle Howey

Vick Mickunas shares an interview from 2002.

(Original recording made in 2002.)

When we go back and listen to interviews that were recorded many years ago there are often moments when we think, gosh, does that sound dated. 25 years ago authors could get excited about actually having a website or how readers could send them e-mails and I will often get slightly nostalgic recalling those early days of the internet. It definitely can make a person feel a trifle jaded.

Some interviews really age well. When I listened to this one I thought, "Gee whiz, this could have been recorded yesterday!"

At the time we had this conversation it was a ground breaking topic. When I listen to it now it even seems somewhat visionary. This book caused a sensation when it came out and it feels very current with what is happening today.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
