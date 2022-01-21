© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: Looking back at some favorite interviews from 2021

Published January 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Vick Mickunas' father on the island of Saipan during World War Two.
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas' father (L) on the island of Saipan during World War Two.

Vick Mickunas shares some of his favorite interviews from 2021.

When I was going through the shows we produced last year I settled on some favorites. My reasons for choosing them are varied. One guest had shown a lot of courage. Another one revealed some very juicy hints about where his beloved series of novels might be headed. And another guest, a fellow who has made more appearances on the show than anybody else, shared some hilarious anecdotes which I had never heard before. That's why I chose them. I hope you like them!

And since I'm feeling rather nostalgic at the moment I'm going to post a photo of my dad that was taken on the island of Saipan during World War Two. He was one of the US Marines who had gone ashore there to liberate it from the Japanese occupiers.After things had settled down a bit my dad had some spare time to bond with some of the local chickens. That's him on the left. His name was Vick, too!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book NookBooksHistory
Stay Connected
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas