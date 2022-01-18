© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Advanced Sex Tips for Girls: This Time It's Personal' by Cynthia Heimel

Published January 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
"Advanced Sex Tips for Girls" by Cynthia Heimel

Vick Mickunas reaches into the vault for an interview from 20 years ago with humorist Cynthia Heimel's only interview with WYSO.

(Original recording made in 2002.)

Twenty years ago the humorist Cynthia Heimel made her only appearance on the program to discuss her book "Advanced Sex Tips for Girls: This Time It's Personal." Heimel previously had a best-seller with her book "Sex Tips for Girls" and this one took a tamer approach to the topic than the previous book had. Even so, we did try to keep it clean that day for our listeners and we had a really fun chat.

During the interview Heimel, who died in 2018, mentioned that she was working on her next book which would be about dogs. She was crazy about dogs, she talked about the four dogs that had been living with her at that time. Apparently, she never completed that project or if she did write that dog book it was never published. "Advanced Sex Tips for Girls: This Time It's Personal" was her final book.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book NookBooks
Stay Connected
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas