The Best of the Book Nook: 'Advanced Sex Tips for Girls: This Time It's Personal' by Cynthia Heimel

(Original recording made in 2002.)

Twenty years ago the humorist Cynthia Heimel made her only appearance on the program to discuss her book "Advanced Sex Tips for Girls: This Time It's Personal." Heimel previously had a best-seller with her book "Sex Tips for Girls" and this one took a tamer approach to the topic than the previous book had. Even so, we did try to keep it clean that day for our listeners and we had a really fun chat.

During the interview Heimel, who died in 2018, mentioned that she was working on her next book which would be about dogs. She was crazy about dogs, she talked about the four dogs that had been living with her at that time. Apparently, she never completed that project or if she did write that dog book it was never published. "Advanced Sex Tips for Girls: This Time It's Personal" was her final book.

